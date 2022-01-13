ASOS hit by supply chain disruption, volatile Christmas demand

British online fashion retailer ASOS reiterated its already downgraded outlook on Thursday after supply chain constraints and volatile demand limited sales growth in its four months to Dec. 31 trading period.

It posted total sales growth of 5% and said gross margin decreased by 400 bps to 43.0% driven by a need to discount goods and higher freight costs. It added that it intended to move to the LSE's main stock market, expected by the end of February.

