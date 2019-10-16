ASOS FY Pretax Profit Declines; Revenue Up 13% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASOS plc (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L), an online retailer, said the Group's financial and operating performance has been disappointing during the year to 31 August 2019. Profit before tax declined 68 percent due to substantial transition and restructuring costs. Total sales grew by 13 percent supported by an improving performance in P4.

For the fiscal year, pretax profit was 33.1 million pounds compared to 102.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 29.4 pence compared to 98.0 pence.

Fiscal year revenue increased to 2.73 billion pounds from 2.42 billion pounds, last year. Retail sales were up 13 percent, for the fiscal year.

ASOS's websites had 20.3 million active customers as at 31 August 2019, of which 6.4 million were located in the UK and 13.9 million were located in international territories. In fiscal 2019, the Group had over 72 million orders, an increase of 14 percent on the previous year. Active customer database grew by 10 percent.

