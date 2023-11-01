ASOS fashion retailer says turnaround to bring back growth in 2025

Adds background, detail

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L forecast another year of falling sales in 2024 but said its turnaround plan was starting to take shape and growth would return the following year.

Chief executive José Antonio Ramos Calamonte took over in June 2022 aiming to revamp ASOS, which struggled when people returned to shops after the pandemic, while its own operational problems hit its performance.

For its last financial year, the 53 weeks to the Sept. 3, ASOS on Wednesday posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss of 29 million pounds, just behind a consensus forecast for a 24 million pound loss, reporting a week later than planned after auditor PwC needed more time.

Casting 2024 as a transition year, the group said that historic stock problems would continue to drag on sales and profitability during its current financial year, and it forecast sales declines of 5% to 15%.

In its 2025 financial year, ASOS said it expected to return to growth with core earnings margin around pre-COVID levels.

Calamonte is focused on reducing the amount of stock ASOS carries and refreshing ranges more quickly, while cutting costs and improving its cash position, and he said on Wednesday ASOS would focus on its core fashion offering in 2024.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James and Tomasz Janowski)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.