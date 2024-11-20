ASOS Director-Linked Firm Increases Shareholding

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS Plc has announced that Camelot Capital Partners LLC, affiliated with Non-executive Director William Barker, has purchased 121,000 shares, boosting its total holding to over 18 million shares. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects significant confidence in ASOS’s market potential. The share acquisition is valued at over £440,000, signaling a noteworthy investment in the fashion retailer.

