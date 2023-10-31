ASO or POOL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Leisure and Recreation Products sector might want to consider either Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) or Pool Corp. (POOL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Pool Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ASO's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ASO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.09, while POOL has a forward P/E of 23.74. We also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. POOL currently has a PEG ratio of 4.05.

Another notable valuation metric for ASO is its P/B ratio of 1.88. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, POOL has a P/B of 8.64.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ASO's Value grade of A and POOL's Value grade of D.

ASO is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that ASO is likely the superior value option right now.

