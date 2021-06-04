ASO or PLBY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are likely familiar with Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) and PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while PLBY Group, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that ASO's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ASO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.44, while PLBY has a forward P/E of 470.42. We also note that ASO has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PLBY currently has a PEG ratio of 18.09.

Another notable valuation metric for ASO is its P/B ratio of 3.46. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PLBY has a P/B of 8.43.

These metrics, and several others, help ASO earn a Value grade of A, while PLBY has been given a Value grade of F.

ASO has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than PLBY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ASO is the superior option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.