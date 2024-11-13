News & Insights

Stocks

ASO International Reports Strong Q3 and Promising Outlook

November 13, 2024 — 12:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ASO INTERNATIONAL INC. (JP:9340) has released an update.

ASO International Inc. reported a strong performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a notable 36.5% increase in operating profit and a 79.1% rise in profit attributable to owners compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic growth is reflected in its robust equity-to-asset ratio and anticipated stock split, indicating a promising outlook for investors. ASO International’s forecast for the full fiscal year ending June 2025 suggests continued growth in sales and profits.

For further insights into JP:9340 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.