ASO International Reports Strong Q3 and Promising Outlook

ASO International Inc. reported a strong performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a notable 36.5% increase in operating profit and a 79.1% rise in profit attributable to owners compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic growth is reflected in its robust equity-to-asset ratio and anticipated stock split, indicating a promising outlook for investors. ASO International’s forecast for the full fiscal year ending June 2025 suggests continued growth in sales and profits.

