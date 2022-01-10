ASO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.26, changing hands as low as $37.15 per share. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASO's low point in its 52 week range is $20.31 per share, with $51.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.55.

