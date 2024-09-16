ASO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.36, changing hands as high as $60.35 per share. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASO's low point in its 52 week range is $42.825 per share, with $75.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.