ASND Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (Symbol: ASND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.92, changing hands as low as $99.75 per share. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASND's low point in its 52 week range is $61.5791 per share, with $172.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.53.

