ASND Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (Symbol: ASND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.55, changing hands as high as $106.45 per share. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASND's low point in its 52 week range is $64.33 per share, with $134.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.36.

