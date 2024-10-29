News & Insights

Stocks
ASMVF

ASMPT Limited Reports Third-Quarter Financial Performance

October 29, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ASM Pacific Technology (HK:0522) has released an update.

ASMPT Limited reported its 2024 third-quarter financial results, revealing a slight year-over-year revenue decline to HK$3.34 billion but a notable increase in bookings by 7.1%. The company achieved an impressive 41% gross margin and saw a significant 87% rise in net profit compared to the previous year, driven by the robust demand in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sectors. Investors might find the company’s strategic positioning in the generative AI space particularly promising, as technological advancements continue to bolster market dynamics.

For further insights into HK:0522 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASMVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.