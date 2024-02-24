ASMPT Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ASMVY) Price Target Increased by 20.25% to 35.17

The average one-year price target for ASMPT Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ASMVY) has been revised to 35.17 / share. This is an increase of 20.25% from the prior estimate of 29.25 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.87 to a high of 39.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.24% from the latest reported closing price of 33.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASMPT Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMVY is 0.02%, a decrease of 45.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMVY by 4.55% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 36.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMVY by 85.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.