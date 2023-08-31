ASMPT (ASMVF) Price Target Increased by 15.78% to 11.20

The average one-year price target for ASMPT (OTC:ASMVF) has been revised to 11.20 / share. This is an increase of 15.78% from the prior estimate of 9.67 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.88 to a high of 15.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.57% from the latest reported closing price of 10.22 / share.

ASMPT Declares $0.61 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.61 per share ($1.22 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.90 per share.

At the current share price of $10.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASMPT. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMVF is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 47,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,049K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,107K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMVF by 6.02% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 3,681K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 3,310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMVF by 4.13% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,562K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMVF by 1.76% over the last quarter.

