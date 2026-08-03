ASML’s Dividend Growth Adds a Quiet Income Angle to Its AI Chip Story

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has been a big-time winner so far in 2026, delivering a total return above 50%. However, many investors may not be aware that ASML also recently announced a substantial dividend increase. On a year-over-year (YOY) basis, ASML’s interim dividend recently rose 17%.

As a non-U.S. company, there are several factors that investors need to understand about ASML’s dividend. These include the payment structure, tax considerations, and the signal this increase sends to investors.

ASML’s Payout Structure, Latest Increase, and Yield

Generally speaking, companies in the United States pay a stable quarterly dividend over the course of a year. However, many international companies, particularly those in Europe, have a different dividend payout cadence. In the case of ASML, the company pays three “interim” dividends per year and then ends with one “final” dividend. The three interim payments are typically equal in size, while the final dividend tends to be larger.

That structure can make ASML’s dividend look confusing at first. Its final dividend for 2025 was 2.70 euros per share (approx. $3.18), while its most recent dividend was €1.88 per share (approx. $2.15). Comparing those two payments makes the latest dividend look like a decrease, but investors should compare interim dividends with interim dividends and final dividends with final dividends.

On that basis, ASML’s first interim dividend increased from €1.60 to €1.88, or from about $1.86 last year to roughly $2.15 this year. For U.S. investors, that works out to an increase of around 16%. If a similar increase carried through the full-year payout, ASML’s annual dividend would land near $10 per share, implying a yield of roughly 0.6%. Investors should also remember that ASML’s dividend is generally subject to a 15% foreign withholding tax, which can reduce the cash yield U.S. investors actually receive.

ASML: Sustainable Payout, Confident Outlook

Although ASML’s dividend yield is not large by any means, especially when adjusting for taxes, there are still several notable takeaways. First off, the company has an extremely strong payout ratio that sits well below 30%. This makes ASML's dividend highly sustainable going forward and provides significant room for further increases.

The company’s increase also points to strong confidence in its business outlook. Companies tend to increase dividends only when they believe they can sustain these payments over the long run. This comes as dividend decreases can frighten investors, showing that a firm is not prudently allocating its capital. This dynamic also underscores the importance of understanding ASML’s dividend cadence, as its latest dividend may initially appear to be a decrease.

ASML has many reasons to be confident in its outlook. It indisputably has one of the strongest competitive positions of any company in the world. Many believe that ASML is Europe’s most important company, as it is the continent’s primary avenue for influencing the AI infrastructure market.

ASML derives its power from having an effective monopoly on extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines. EUV machines are non-negotiable pieces of equipment when it comes to manufacturing the world’s most advanced semiconductors.

ASML demonstrated its strength in its latest quarter. Sales increased by around 21% YOY, and its gross margin expanded 100 basis points versus Q1 to 54%. Meanwhile, ASML increased its full-year sales guidance to €44 billion (approx. $50.72 billion) at the midpoint, implying growth of over 30%. The company also sees its EUV revenue rising 45% and is eyeing 75% growth from memory customer sales. ASML also forecasts strong full-year gross margins of 54% to 56%.

Analysts See ASML’s Impressive Performance Continuing, Watch China Sales

Although small, ASML’s dividend is not as simple as that of U.S. companies, and it is worth understanding these differences to avoid payout surprises. Investors should also take into account the confident forward-looking signal its latest increase sends. Even as ASML has gone on a very strong run, Wall Street analysts remain bullish. The MarketBeat consensus price target for ASML is near $1,970, implying nearly 20% upside.

Looking ahead, one item worth paying attention to is the trajectory of ASML's revenue in China, which it expects to account for around 20% of total sales in 2026. According to recent reports, a Chinese firm has begun producing deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines. These machines are less advanced than EUV machines, but account for most of ASML's Chinese revenue. ASML's Chinese revenue falling materially short of its 20% target could indicate erosion of its market share in the country. However, it is unclear whether these Chinese-made systems will be technologically adequate and actually create negative consequences for ASML.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.