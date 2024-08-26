News & Insights

ASMLF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

August 26, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

August 26, 2024

In trading on Monday, shares of Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $887.01, changing hands as low as $880.67 per share. Asml Hldg NV shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASMLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Asml Hldg NV 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ASMLF's low point in its 52 week range is $560 per share, with $1135.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $882.25.

