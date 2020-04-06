ASMLF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $256.41, changing hands as high as $264.46 per share. Asml Hldg NV shares are currently trading up about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASMLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASMLF's low point in its 52 week range is $186.15 per share, with $319.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $264.46.

