ASML vs. LRCX: Which Semiconductor Chipmaker Stock Has More Upside?

ASML Holding ASML and Lam Research LRCX are two key players in the semiconductor equipment market serving chip manufacturers with widely different manufacturing systems.



ASML Holding has a solid dominance in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems. Lam Research supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.



Both these companies have become crucial to AI-chip makers. Let's delve deeper to find out which stock among ASML and LRCX is better positioned for sustainable growth.

The Case for ASML

ASML continues to benefit from strong demand for wafer fabrication equipment, fueled by the rapid adoption of advanced semiconductors across AI data centers and hyperscale computing. Favorable end-market trends are expected to support a richer product mix, with increasing demand for advanced lithography systems and higher lithography intensity.



The company remains well-positioned to address evolving customer requirements through its broad product portfolio. Investments in holistic lithography solutions, support for advanced 3D integration technologies, continuous improvements in the performance and cost efficiency of both deep ultraviolet (DUV) and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) systems, and the long-term scaling of EUV technology are expected to reinforce ASML's technological leadership.



Artificial intelligence continues to be a major long-term growth driver. As AI workloads become more computationally intensive, demand for advanced GPUs, high-bandwidth memory and other leading-edge chips is increasing. These semiconductors rely heavily on EUV lithography, creating a durable demand tailwind for ASML's systems.



The company's financial profile remains a key strength. Strong profitability, robust free cash flow, a large installed base and recurring service revenues provide stable margins and greater earnings visibility. In addition, its sizable order backlog offers solid revenue visibility for the coming years. ASML also remains committed to enhancing shareholder returns through consistent dividend growth and ongoing share repurchases.



However, competition remains a key risk. Increasing participation from semiconductor equipment manufacturers, particularly in segments such as etching, could intensify competitive pressures as rivals leverage specialized technologies to secure customer contracts.

The Case for LRCX

Lam Research is a leading provider of deposition and etch equipment, enabling several of the most critical steps in semiconductor manufacturing. Its technologies help customers reduce defects, improve yields, lower production costs and shorten processing times. The company’s expertise in nanoscale process enablement, plasma technology, advanced chemistry, fluidics and systems engineering positions it well to address the increasing complexity of semiconductor fabrication.



The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), advanced memory and next-generation logic chips is driving higher semiconductor capital spending, creating a favorable demand environment for Lam Research.

Management noted that AI workloads are accelerating demand for higher-layer NAND and advanced DRAM nodes, where the company maintains strong technological leadership. It also expects advanced packaging revenues to increase more than 50% in calendar 2026. Meanwhile, the Customer Support Business surpassed $2 billion in quarterly revenues for the first time, strengthening recurring revenues and enhancing earnings stability.



Reflecting improving industry fundamentals, Lam raised its 2026 wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) spending outlook to $140 billion from $135 billion. Long-term industry trends remain favorable, with Fortune Business Insights projecting the global semiconductor foundry market to grow from $175.1 billion in 2025 to $263.1 billion by 2034. Lam Research is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity through its differentiated product portfolio, including ALTUS, SABRE and Striker, along with an installed base of more than 35K process modules that provide significant upgrade and service opportunities.



The company's robust free cash flow supports continued investments in research and development while enabling consistent shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases. However, near-term risks include weaker spending on mature-node technologies and ongoing U.S.-China trade and tariff tensions, which could weigh on customer investment and industry demand.

Estimates for ASML and LRCX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML’s 2026 revenues implies a 22.7% increase and that for EPS suggests a 31.3% year-over-year increase. EPS estimates for 2026 have witnessed 1.1% southbound movement in the last 30 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX’s fiscal 2026 revenues implies a 25.4% increase and that for EPS indicates a 37.2% increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings witnessed 0.5% northbound movement in the last 30 days.



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Price Performance of ASML and LRCX

ASML shares have gained 76% year to date, while LRCX shares have gained 140% in the same time.



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Are ASML and LRCX Shares Expensive?

ASML is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 43.73, higher than its median of 31.19 over the past five years. LRCX’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple sits at 52.36, higher than its median of 21.22 over the past five years.



ASML is cheaper than LRCX presently.



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Conclusion

ASML is well-positioned for sustained growth, driven by its leadership in EUV technology, robust order backlog, and long-term demand from AI, cloud computing, and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.



Lam Research continues to benefit from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries.



While LRCX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ASML carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Price appreciation and positive analyst sentiment give LRCX an edge over ASML. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.