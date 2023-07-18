ASML to hire 100 researchers leaving Philips, Dutch paper reports

Adds detail in paragraph 4, ASML hiring in paragraphs 5-6.

AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML ASML.AS will hire 100 researchers who are leaving Philips PHG.AS, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad (FD) reported on Tuesday, citing ASML.

ASML was founded as a joint venture between Philips and ASM International ASMI.AS in 1984 and has become Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation.

Philips, a former industrial conglomerate that now focuses on medical technology, has been retrenching and cutting staff after a major recall of respiratory devices.

The companies could not be reached for immediate comment.

The FD report said the employees switching companies are from Philips' Engineering Solutions division, including staff in "mechatronics", the intergration of mechanical control systems into electronics.

ASML hired about 8,000 employees in 2022, adding more than 20% to its global workforce, but it is expected to slow that pace this year.

The company is due to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman)

