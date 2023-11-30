ASML To Appoint Christophe Fouquet As President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) said that it plans to appoint Christophe Fouquet, currently ASML's Chief Business Officer and member of the Board of Management, as the company's next President and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment is subject to notification of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 24, 2024.

On the same date, ASML's Co-Presidents Peter Wennink and Martin van den Brink will retire from ASML upon completion of their current appointment terms.

ASML President & CEO Peter Wennink said, "I am very pleased that we have been able to secure such a strong successor to lead ASML as of April of next year. Christophe has been with ASML for 15 years, with a major focus on ASML technology, products and customers."

In addition, ASML intends to appoint Jim Koonmen as Chief Customer Officer, a new position in ASML's Board of Management. Jim Koonmen joined ASML in 2007 through the acquisition of Brion, where he was general manager from 2008 until 2015. He subsequently served as the CEO of Cymer and led the Applications business line for 5 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.