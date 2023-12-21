ASML ships first "High NA" lithography system to Intel -statement

Updates with details, background in paragraphs 3-6

AMSTERDAM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML ASML.AS said on Thursday it is shipping the first of its new "High NA" extreme ultraviolet lithography systems to Intel INTC.O Corp.

The new machines, which will cost more than $300 million each, are expected to help computer chip makers produce smaller, faster semiconductors.

ASML published an image of one segment of the machine departing from its headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, in a protective case with a red ribbon tied around it, on the X social media platform.

"We're excited and proud to ship our first High NA EUV system to Intel," the statement said.

ASML dominates the market for lithography systems - machines that use lasers to help create the circuitry of chips. The High NA machines, which when assembled will be larger than a truck, are being shipped in 250 separate crates, including 13 large containers. They are expected to be used in commercial chip manufacturing starting in 2026 or 2027.

Intel ordered the first of the High NA pilot machines in 2022. Other chip manufacturers that have ordered the machines include TSMC 2330.TW, Samsung 005930.KS, SK Hynix 000660.KS and Micron MU.O.

ASML told reporters on Nov. 30 the company expected to ship the first of the pilot tools before the end of the year.

