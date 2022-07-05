US Markets
LRCX

ASML shares fall on report US wants to restrict sales to China

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares in ASML Holding, a key supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers, fell on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the U.S. government wanted to restrict the company from selling equipment to China.

AMSTERDAM, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares in ASML Holding, a key supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers, fell on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the U.S. government wanted to restrict the company from selling equipment to China.

ASML had already been unable to ship its most advanced tools to China, but the report said Washington would also restrict the sale of slightly older machines.

ASML's U.S. shares sank 7.2% in the wake of the report.

Other chip gear makers also lost ground, with Lam Research LRCX.O off 3.6% and Applied Materials AMAT.O losing 2.4%.

A spokesperson for ASML said the company was unaware of any policy change.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX AMAT ASML

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular