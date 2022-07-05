ASML shares fall on report US wants to restrict sales to China

AMSTERDAM, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares in ASML Holding, a key supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers, fell on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the U.S. government wanted to restrict the company from selling equipment to China.

ASML had already been unable to ship its most advanced tools to China, but the report said Washington would also restrict the sale of slightly older machines.

ASML's U.S. shares sank 7.2% in the wake of the report.

Other chip gear makers also lost ground, with Lam Research LRCX.O off 3.6% and Applied Materials AMAT.O losing 2.4%.

A spokesperson for ASML said the company was unaware of any policy change.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Bernadette Baum)

