ASML shares dip after Netherlands revokes licence for some China exports

AMSTERDAM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Computer chip equipment maker ASML ASML.AS said the Dutch government had partially revoked an export licence for the shipment of some of its machines to China, prompting a dip in shares and a protest from Beijing on Tuesday.

The company said the government had revoked an export licence for some machines in a model range that had, following pressure from the U.S. government, required a Dutch export permit since September 2023.

It was unclear how many machines would be affected by the cancellation, although the company said the licence change would not have a material impact on 2023 earnings.

Shares in the company were down 0.7% to 677.00 euros on the first day of trading of 2024.

ASML has guided for sales of 6.7 billion-7.1 billion euros ($7.39 billion-$7.83 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, with Chinese customers expected to account for almost half its sales in the second half.

The NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i systems affected by the licence revocation cost tens of million euros each. Chinese customers had been advised not to expect to receive licences for them beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Beijing protested the latest move, with a foreign ministry spokesperson calling on the Netherlands to respect the law, the business environment and the stability of its and China's markets.

A spokesperson for the Dutch foreign ministry said on Tuesday it reviews export licence requests on a case by case basis.

($1 = 0.9068 euros)

