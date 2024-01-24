News & Insights

Markets
ASML

ASML Shares Adds 8% Following Upbeat Results

January 24, 2024 — 10:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of ASML Holding NV (ASML) are rising more than 8% Wednesday morning after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter results.

ASML develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased to 2.048 billion euros or 5.20 euros per share from 1.817 billion euros or 4.60 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter grew to 7.237 billion euros from 6.430 billion euros in the previous year.

ASML is at $841.84 currently. It has traded in the range of $564.00 - 843.77 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.