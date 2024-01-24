ASML Shares Adds 8% Following Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of ASML Holding NV (ASML) are rising more than 8% Wednesday morning after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter results.

ASML develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased to 2.048 billion euros or 5.20 euros per share from 1.817 billion euros or 4.60 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter grew to 7.237 billion euros from 6.430 billion euros in the previous year.

ASML is at $841.84 currently. It has traded in the range of $564.00 - 843.77 in the last 1 year.

