ASML sees around $2.27 bln in sales in China in 2021, 2022 - CFO

AMSTERDAM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML ASML.AS said on Thursday the company sees demand for its products remaining strong in China, with around 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) in sales in 2021.

CFO Roger Dassen said that ASML, which is currently operating at full capacity, thinks it will have a similar level of sales in China in 2022. Dassen was speaking at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference.

