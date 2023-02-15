ASML says new China export restrictions will not have material impact in 2023

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, a key supplier of equipment to semiconductor manufacturers, said in its annual report published Wednesday it does not expect any new restrictions on exports to China to impact its 2023 earnings.

ASML has been restricted from selling its most advanced machines to China since 2019, but the U.S. government has been pushing for the Dutch and Japanese governments to introduce further restrictions on semiconductor equipment exports since October 2022.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.