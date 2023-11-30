ASML says CEO Wennink to retire in April, names Fouquet as successor

Adds quotes, more detail

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML ASML.AS said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink would retire in April 2024, at the end of his current term.

ASML intends to appoint Chief Business Officer Christophe Fouquet as its new CEO, and said that Chief Technology Officer Martin van den Brink would retire on April 24, 2024.

"With Christophe, we have identified a very experienced leader with deep understanding of ASML's technology and the semiconductor industry ecosystem," ASML's supervisory board chairman Nils Andersen said.

ASML dominates theglobal marketfor lithography systems, machines costing hundreds of millions of euros each that are used by chip makers such as TSMC, Samsung, and Intel to help create the tiny circuitry of chips.

Wennink, who has served as ASML's CEO since 2013, said he was very happy to be succeeded by Fouquet, who has been at the company for 15 years.

"Christophe's career is a clear example of natural evolution throughout the company," Wennink said.

"He knows all our customers, suppliers, people, shareholders. He's a known entity. We have a very fruitful collaboration and we share the same values. He has the same 'ASML DNA'."

