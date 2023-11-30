ASML says CEO Wennink to retire in April, names Fouquet as successor

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dutch chip machine manufacturer ASML ASML.AS said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink would retire in April 2024, at the end of his current term.

ASML intends to appoint Chief Business Officer Christophe Fouquet as its new CEO, while it said Chief Technology Officer Martin van den Brink would also retire on April 24, 2024.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

