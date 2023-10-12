(ASML) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

ASML (ASML) closed at $616.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.63%.

Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers witnessed a loss of 1.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.17% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 18, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.09, indicating a 17.82% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.49 billion, showing a 28.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.46 per share and revenue of $29.84 billion, which would represent changes of +44.12% and +29.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% lower. ASML presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, ASML is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.25. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.63 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.95.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

