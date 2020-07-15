ASML reports rise in Q2 net income, misses analyst expectations

AMSTERDAM, July 15 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, one of the largest equipment suppliers to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported net income of 751 million euros ($856 million)for the second quarter, slightly below expectations.

Net profit was up from 476 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Net sales rose to 3.33 billion euros from 2.57 billion euros.

Analysts had expected net profit at 860 million euros and revenue of 3.42 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)

