ASML

ASML reports rise in Q2 net income, misses analyst expectations

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published

ASML Holding NV, one of the largest equipment suppliers to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported net income of 751 million euros ($856 million)for the second quarter, slightly below expectations.

AMSTERDAM, July 15 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, one of the largest equipment suppliers to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported net income of 751 million euros ($856 million)for the second quarter, slightly below expectations.

Net profit was up from 476 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Net sales rose to 3.33 billion euros from 2.57 billion euros.

Analysts had expected net profit at 860 million euros and revenue of 3.42 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASML

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters