ASML reports Q4 net profit of $2 billion, sees 2022 sales up 20%

ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings of 1.77 billion euros ($2.01 billion) and said it sees sales growth of 20% in 2022.

Analysts had expected net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

