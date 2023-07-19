ASML reports Q2 earnings of 1.9 billion euros, beating expectations

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML ASML.AS on Wednesday reported second-quarter net profit of 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) on sales of 6.9 billion euros, slightly ahead of analyst expectations.

Analysts had seen net profit at 1.82 billion euros on revenues of 6.74 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.