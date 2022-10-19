ASML

ASML reports better than expected Q3 sales, strong bookings

ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better than expected third quarter sales and profit, and record new bookings.

Net profit was 1.7 billion euros ($1.67 billion), on sales of 5.8 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had seen third quarter net profit at 1.42 billion euros, on sales of 5.41 billion euros.

In the second quarter of 2022, ASML had income of 1.70 billion euros on sales of 5.78 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0165 euros)

