ASML reports better than expected first quarter sales, profit -statement

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 19, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, a key supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported first quarter earnings of 1.96 billion euros ($2.15 billion) on revenues of 6.74 billion euros, besting expectations.

Analysts had forecast net profit for the three months ended March 31 of 1.62 billion euros on revenue of 6.31 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

In the same period a year ago, ASML had net profit of 695 million euros on revenue of 3.53 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

