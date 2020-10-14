US Markets
ASML

ASML reports better Q3 sales, China growth to continue despite U.S.

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

ASML Holding NV, the semiconductor equipment maker, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings for the third quarter, saying it saw double digit growth in 2021.

AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NVASML.AS, the semiconductor equipment maker, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings for the third quarter, saying it saw double digit growth in 2021.

The company reported sales of 3.96 billion euros, ahead of analyst estimates of 3.7 billion euros, and net profit of 1.06 billion euros.

ASML CFO Roger Dassen forecast sales of 3.7 billion euros in the fourth quarter and said the company expected "low double digit" growth in 2021. U.S. trade curbs on sales to some Chinese companies will mean ASML must apply for a license to sell older-generation equipment to those companies.

Still, he raised his forecast for sales to China this year from around 1 billion euros to "a little over a billion" in 2020.

In the third quarter of 2019, ASML reported net profit of 627 million euros on sales of 3.0 billion euros.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASML

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular