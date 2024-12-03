ASML re-initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas re-initiated coverage of ASML (ASML) with an Outperform rating and $858 price target It is time for investors to revisit the long-term ASML story, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the company to hit the upper end of its 2023 guidance and see 6% upside to 2030 sales estimates. ASML has the “widest moat” in semis and is the “brains behind the brains” of artificial intelligence, contends Exane.
