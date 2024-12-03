News & Insights

Stocks
ASML

ASML re-initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

December 03, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Exane BNP Paribas re-initiated coverage of ASML (ASML) with an Outperform rating and $858 price target It is time for investors to revisit the long-term ASML story, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the company to hit the upper end of its 2023 guidance and see 6% upside to 2030 sales estimates. ASML has the “widest moat” in semis and is the “brains behind the brains” of artificial intelligence, contends Exane.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASML:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.