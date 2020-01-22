ASML quarterly results in line, sees recovery in memory chip market

Updates with details

AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV ASML.AS reported a rise in fourth-quarter sales and earnings on Wednesday, in line with expectations and forecast double digit sales and earnings growth for 2020.

The Dutch firm's net profit came in at 1.13 billion euros ($1.25 billion), up from 788 million euros in the same period of 2018, on sales of 4.04 billion euros, up from 3.14 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast net profit of 1.12 billion euros on revenue of 3.92 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said he expects 2020 "will be another growth year, both in sales and in profitability." In a videotaped statement, he forecast both would grow by "double digits."

He said the market for logic chips used in high-end computing chips such as smart phones and 5G telecommunications networks is expected to remain strong.

"In the memory (chip) market, our customers are starting to see the first signs of recovery," he said.

ASML forecast sales of 3.1-3.3 billion euros in the first quarter and declared a new 6 billion euro share buyback program through 2022. ASML was able to complete only 1.6 billion euros of its previous 2.5 billion euro program, which ran through the end of 2019.

The company's share price has more than doubled to 271.25 euros per share over the past year as its customers are investing heavily to build new chipmaking capacity.

ASML has a near-monopoly on making lithography systems, giant machines that are used to map out the circuitry of computer chips and are used by major chipmakers including TSMC, Samsung and Intel. ASML's systems cost around 150 million euros each.

($1 = 0.9022 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Shailesh Kuber)

