ASML Q4 Earnings Rise; Sees FY26 Sales Growth; Raises Dividend; Launches EUR 12 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, ASML.AS), on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter net income, while providing net sales guidance for 2026, announcing a higher dividend for 2025, and unveiling a new long-term share buyback program.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to 2.84 billion euros from 2.69 billion euros in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 7.34 euros versus 6.84 euros last year.

Income from operations jumped to 3.43 billion euros from 3.36 billion euros in the previous year.

Net sales increased to 9.7 billion euros from 9.26 billion euros in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company expected first-quarter 2026 total net sales between 8.2 billion euros and 8.9 billion euros.

For the full year 2026, the company anticipated total net sales to be between 34 billion euros and 39 billion euros.

Further, the company intends to declare a total dividend of 7.50 euros per ordinary share for 2025, representing a 17% increase compared with 2024.

An interim dividend of 1.60 euros per ordinary share will be paid on February 18.

Taking into account this interim dividend and the two interim dividends of 1.60 euros per ordinary share paid in 2025, the company will propose a final dividend of 2.70 euros per ordinary share to the Annual General Meeting.

Looking at the buyback, the company has a new share buyback program, effective immediately and set to run through December 31, 2028.

The company plans to repurchase shares for up to 12 billion euros, with up to 2 million shares expected to be used to cover employee share plans, while the remaining repurchased shares will be cancelled.

On Tuesday, ASML had closed at $1,454.59, 41.24 cents higher on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 1137.41 cents higher before ending the trade at $1,562.

