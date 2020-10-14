ASML Q3 Profit, Sales Up, Backs FY View

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Wednesday reported significantly higher profit for the third quarter, as sales grew year-on-year. The company confirmed its outlook as well as announced an interim dividend for the full year 2020.

The company's net income for the third quarter surged to 1.06 billion euros from 627 million euros, and earnings per share rose to 2.53 euros from 1.49 euros last year. During the quarter, gross profit totaled 1.88 billion euros and gross margin was at 47.5 percent.

For the third quarter, the company posted total net sales of 3.96 billion euros, higher than last year's 2.98 billion euros.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company said it expects total net sales in the range of 3.6 billion - 3.8 billion euros, with a gross margin of around 50 percent.

In addition, the company said its interim dividend for 2020 will be 1.20 euros per ordinary share. The dividend will be made payable on November 13 and the record date will be November 3, 2020.

ASML also said intends to purchase shares up to 6 billion euros, including a total of up to 0.4 million shares to cover employee share plans, which is a part of new three-year share buyback program announced in January 2020.

