ASML Q3 Profit Rises, Booking Climb; Backs FY25 Outlook, Says FY26 Net Sales Not To Be Below FY25

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Wednesday higher profit in its third quarter, despite weak net system sales due to lower volume. Further, net bookings climbed from last year.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company projects total net sales between 9.2 billion euros and 9.8 billion euros, with a gross margin between 51 percent and 53 percent.

For the full year 2025, the company continues to expect an increase of around 15 percent in total net sales and a gross margin of around 52 percent, with an expected very strong fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, ASML added that it does not expect 2026 total net sales to be below 2025. Further details will be provided on 2026 outlook in January.

In the third quarter, the company's net income grew to 2.12 billion euros from last year's 2.08 billion euros. Net income per ordinary share increased to 5.48 euros from 5.28 euros a year ago.

Income from operations was 2.47 billion euros, higher than prior year's 2.44 billion euros.

Total net sales in the quarter grew to 7.52 billion euros from 7.47 billion euros last year.

Meanwhile, net system sales dropped to 5.55 billion euros from last year's 5.93 billion euros, as sales of lithography systems fell to 72 units from 116 units a year earlier.

Net service and field option sales increased to 1.96 billion euros from prior year's 1.54 billion euros.

However, net bookings climbed to 5.40 billion euros from prior year's 2.63 billion euros.

Further, the company said an interim dividend of 1.60 euros per ordinary share will be made payable on November 6.

