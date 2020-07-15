ASML Q2 Profit Climbs, Net Bookings Down; FY20 View Unchanged; To Buy Berliner Glas

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income climbed to 751 million euros from last year's 476 million euros. Earnings per share were 1.79 euros, up from 1.13 euros a year ago.

Gross margin was 48.2 percent for the latest quarter, up from 43 percent last year.

Net sales were 3.33 billion euros, higher than prior year's 2.57 billion euros. Sales of lithography systems grew to 61 units from 48 units last year.

The second-quarter net bookings were 34 units with a value of 1.1 billion euros, including 461 million euros from EUV systems. The prior year's net booking were 61 units with a value of 2.83 billion euros.

Looking ahead, President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink, said, "We expect Q3 revenue between €3.6 billion and €3.8 billion with a gross margin between 47 percent and 48 percent ….. Our 2020 growth expectations are largely unchanged relative to our view at the start of the year."

Further, ASML said it has agreed to acquire all shares of Berliner Glas, a privately held manufacturer of ceramic and optical modules, which are important to support the future roadmap for its EUV and DUV products.

The acquisition will be completed once all the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained, which is expected before the end of 2020.

Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

