ASML

ASML Q1 Profit Surges, Bookings Down; Lifts Dividend; Issues Q2 View, Backs FY23 Forecast

April 19, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income climbed to 1.96 billion euros from last year's 695.3 million euros.

Earnings per share were 4.95 euros, up from 1.73 euros a year ago.

Gross margin was 50.6 percent, up from 49 percent last year.

Total net sales for the quarter surged to 6.75 billion euros from prior year's 3.53 billion euros.

Quarterly net bookings in the first quarter was 3.8 billion euros, sharply lower than last year's 6.98 billion euros.

ASML said it intends to declare a total dividend for the year 2022 of 5.80 euros per ordinary share, which is a 5.5 percent increase compared to 2021. This leads to a final dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting of 1.69 euros per ordinary share.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, ASML expects net sales between 6.5 billion euros and 7.0 billion euros and a gross margin between 50 percent and 51 percent.

For 2023, ASML expects continued strong growth with a net sales increase of over 25 percent and a slight improvement in gross margin, relative to 2022.

