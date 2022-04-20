ASML Q1 Profit Down On Weak Volume; Bookings Up; Backs FY22 Sales View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Wednesday reported that its first-quarter net income was 695 million euros or 1.73 euros per share, compared to prior year's 1.33 billion euros or 3.20 euros per share.

Net sales were 3.53 billion euros, down from 4.36 billion euros a year ago.

Sales of f lithography systems fell to 62 units from last year's 76 units.

The first-quarter net bookings climbed to 162 units from prior year's 120 units. The value of booked systems were 6.98 billion euros, up from 4.74 billion euros a year earlier.

Looking ahead, ASML expects second-quarter net sales between 5.1 billion euros and 5.3 billion euros and a gross margin between 49 percent and 50 percent.

For the full year 2022, the company continues to expect a revenue growth of around 20 percent.

The company said it continues to see that the demand for its systems is higher than its current production capacity.

