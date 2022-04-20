Markets
ASML

ASML Q1 Profit Down On Weak Volume; Bookings Up; Backs FY22 Sales View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Wednesday reported that its first-quarter net income was 695 million euros or 1.73 euros per share, compared to prior year's 1.33 billion euros or 3.20 euros per share.

Net sales were 3.53 billion euros, down from 4.36 billion euros a year ago.

Sales of f lithography systems fell to 62 units from last year's 76 units.

The first-quarter net bookings climbed to 162 units from prior year's 120 units. The value of booked systems were 6.98 billion euros, up from 4.74 billion euros a year earlier.

Looking ahead, ASML expects second-quarter net sales between 5.1 billion euros and 5.3 billion euros and a gross margin between 49 percent and 50 percent.

For the full year 2022, the company continues to expect a revenue growth of around 20 percent.

The company said it continues to see that the demand for its systems is higher than its current production capacity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASML

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular