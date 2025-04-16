ASML Q1 Profit, Bookings Down; Lifts Dividend, Maintains FY25 View

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit and revenues, as well as net bookings declined from last year. Further, the company issued second-quarter outlook, and maintained fiscal 2025 view.

In its first quarter, net income declined to 2.36 billion euros from last year's 2.69 billion euros. Earnings per share were 6 euros, down from 6.85 euros a year earlier.

Total net sales declined to 7.74 billion euros from prior year's 9.26 billion euros. In the quarter, the company sold 73 units of new lithography systems, lower than 119 units last year.

Quarterly net bookings were 3.94 billion euros, sharply lower than prior year's 7.09 billion euros.

In addition, ASML said it intends to declare a total dividend for the year 2024 of 6.40 euros per ordinary share, a 4.9 percent increase compared to 2023. The final dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting would be 1.84 euros per ordinary share.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, ASML expects total net sales between 7.2 billion euros and 7.7 billion euros, and a gross margin between 50 percent and 53 percent.

Further, ASML continues to expect 2025 total net sales to be between 30 billion euros and 35 billion euros, with a gross margin between 51 percent and 53 percent.

The company said it expects 2025 and 2026 to be growth years.

