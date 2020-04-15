ASML Q1 net profit misses estimates, but sees "really good" demand

Updates with comment from CFO

AMSTERDAM, April 15 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, a major equipment supplier to computer chip makers, reported worse-than-expected first quarter earnings on Wednesday but said customer demand for its products remains strong despite the coronavirus outbreak.

ASML reported net profit of 391 million euros ($429 million), up from 355 million euros in the same period a year ago, but behind analysts' consensus estimates of 534 million euros, as polled by Refinitiv.

"We had a solid order intake," said CFO Roger Dassen in a videotape statement. "We had no push-outs, no cancellations ... So Q2 can be a really good quarter, we should be looking at a 50% improvement of revenue from Q1."

First quarter sales were 2.44 billion euros, in line with a company profit warning on March 30 that cut first quarter guidance to 2.4-2.5 billion euros from a previous 3.1-3.3 billion euros. FWN2BM025.

The company cited delivery delays amid travel restrictions. Dassen said the company could not issue formal full year guidance, but "if we look at the current demand and if we look at the current shipment plans, that should really enable us to achieve the numbers we've talked about before."

In January, the company forecast sales growth of sales and profits of at least 10 percent in 2020.

ASML makes lithography machines, giant systems that cost 200 million euros each and are used by semiconductor makers such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel to help make the circuitry of computer chips.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

