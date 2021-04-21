ASML Q1 net profit beats expectations at 1.33 bln euros

ASML

ASML Holding NV, one of the biggest suppliers to semiconductor companies on Wednesday reported better than expected first quarter net income of 1.33 billion euros ($1.60 billion) and raised its full year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage.

The company raised its forecast for full year sales growth to 30%, from a forecast of at least 10% in January. Sales in the first quarter were 4.36 billion euros.

Analysts had expected the company to report first quarter net profit of 1.08 billion euros, on revenue of 4.02 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)

