ASML Q1 net profit 391 mln euros; no forecast for this year

Toby Sterling Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

ASML Holding NV, a major equipment supplier to computer chip makers, reported on Wednesday first quarter earnings of 391 million euros ($429 million), below analyst expectations amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The net profit figure was ahead of 355 million euros in the same period a year ago, but behind analysts' consensus estimates of 534 million euros, as polled by Refinitiv.

Sales were 2.44 billion euros, in line with a company profit warning on March 30 that cut first quarter guidance to 2.4-2.5 billion euros from a previous 3.1-3.3 billion euros. FWN2BM025.

The company cited delivery delays amid travel restrictions, and said it would not issue any guidance for the rest of 2020.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

