ASML Q1 earnings slightly ahead of forecasts, says bookings remain strong

ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) and net income of 695 million euros, slightly ahead of expectations, and said bookings remained strong.

Analysts had forecast net income of 621 million euros on revenue of 3.44 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

In January, ASML forecast first-quarter sales of 3.3 billion to 3.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

