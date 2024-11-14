News & Insights

Stocks

ASML Projects Robust Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom

November 14, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ASML Holding NV (GB:0QB8) has released an update.

ASML Holding NV is poised for significant growth, forecasting annual revenues of €44 billion to €60 billion by 2030, driven by advances in EUV technology and the booming semiconductor market fueled by AI trends. The company anticipates a double-digit increase in EUV lithography spending and plans to enhance shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. ASML’s strategic industry partnerships and commitment to ESG sustainability further strengthen its market position.

For further insights into GB:0QB8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.