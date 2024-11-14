ASML Projects Robust Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom

ASML Holding NV (GB:0QB8) has released an update.

ASML Holding NV is poised for significant growth, forecasting annual revenues of €44 billion to €60 billion by 2030, driven by advances in EUV technology and the booming semiconductor market fueled by AI trends. The company anticipates a double-digit increase in EUV lithography spending and plans to enhance shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. ASML’s strategic industry partnerships and commitment to ESG sustainability further strengthen its market position.

