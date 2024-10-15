ASML Posts Q3 Net Income Of EUR 2.08 Bln; Cuts 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported third quarter net income of 2.08 billion euros or 5.28 euros per basic share and total net sales of 7.5 billion euros. Quarterly net bookings reached 2.6 billion euros, with 1.4 billion euros attributable to extreme ultraviolet lithography or EUV.

While there are strong developments and significant upside potential in AI, other market segments are taking longer to recover. The recovery now seems to be more gradual than initially anticipated, and this trend is expected to continue into 2025, contributing to increased caution among customers.

The company projects fourth-quarter total net sales to be between 8.8 billion euros and 9.2 billion euros with a gross margin between 49% and 50% which includes the recognition of the first two High NA systems upon customer acceptance, reflecting progress on imaging, overlay and contrast.

The company expects full-year 2024 total net sales of around 28 billion euros.

The company expects 2025 total net sales to grow to a range between 30 billion euros and 35 billion euros, which is the lower half of the range that the company provided at its 2022 Investor Day. It expects a gross margin between 51% and 53%, which is below the range it then provided, mainly related to the delayed timing of EUV demand.

An interim dividend of 1.52 euros per ordinary share is scheduled to be paid on November 7, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.